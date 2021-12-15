“A show cannot be just a television show today, that’s the wrong way of looking at it”: Studio NEXT’s Indranil Chakraborty

With Dhadkan, we see a different portrayal of women compared to what we see in other shows. What made you think that Indian television is ready for this?

When we set up Studio NEXT, over two and a half years back, one of our missions was to create entertainment content with a purpose. For example, KBC, apart from being an entertainment show, also offers inspiration to the viewers.

There are a lot of shows being made right now. We decided that we need to be known for something. Today a show cannot be just a TV show. The only decision we will take is am I going to pay for that show, or I want to watch it in an AVOD model. If you typecast the show, as a TV show or as a digital show, it's the wrong way of looking at things. This show will have viewership across the channel, and also Sony Liv platform. People will pick and choose when and how they want to watch. We are not here to either change anything of a viewership pattern, our whole focus is on delivering quality content.