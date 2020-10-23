Aaj Tak enters the Bengal market with its first regional language digital extension of the megabrand

Bengalis are known for their resplendent culture, art, love for sports and strong political positions. The state is very definitive in its choices. Many national and international level politicians, artists, actors; authors, musicians, sportsmen have basked in the glory of the State and added to it. To capture the attention of such an eclectic audience, Aaj Tak Bangla will bring varied content on its platform. Content categories will range from city specific news from all regions of Bengal along with verticals serving news from the world of Entertainment, Tech, Sports, Education, Utility, Crime among others.