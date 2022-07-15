Aaj Tak initiates user driven campaign for Sudhir Chaudhary's new show

Sudhir Chaudhary asks ideas for his new show on Aaj Tak, responses cross 3 .5 lacs on WhatsApp and 1.2 lac listens on Twitter Spaces. Aaj Tak, the flagship Hindi news channel from the India Today Group and the veteran journalist Sudhir Chaudhary broke records when together they experimented with technology driven interactive digital campaign. The powerhouse combo had initiated the innovative user driven campaign #AskSudhir that proved to be a massive hit with over 3 lacs plus WhatsApp messages pouring in, 1.2 lac plus listens on Twitter spaces, 75,000 plus tweets and trended for about 6 hours on the top during the day.