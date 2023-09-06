Aaj Tak's AI anchor Sana interacts with Shah Rukh Khan ahead of Jawan release

With this interview Sana has now interviewed the most renowned global Icons including Prime Minister Modi, Microsoft Vice Chairman and President, Brad Smith amongst others.
After winning hearts of millions of fans across the globe, Shahrukh Khan created a flutter in the heart of an AI Anchor too. India’s first, AI Anchor On social media, SANA during an interaction with Shahrukh Khan said “Aap ka charm dekh kar Mere AI dil mein bhi kuch kuch hota hai”.
Launched in end March 2023, Sana is Aaj Tak and India’s first AI Anchor. She has a daily appearance on prime time and award-winning program Black and White apart from providing Weather updates, Astrology and fact checking programs for the channel.
Global icon and Bollywood actor Shahrukh Khan is currently promoting his forthcoming film JAWAN across the world. Khan is also known to be an early adopter of the power of technology and social media to inspire and connect with his millions of fans. On Sunday the trailer of his upcoming film was displayed on the towers of Burj Khalifa in Dubai.