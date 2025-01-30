Aaj Tak taps into Union Budget 2025 buzz with ‘Ghatega Toh Bachega’

Hindi-language news channel Aaj Tak has rolled out a new campaign, Ghatega Toh Bachega, leveraging moment marketing to align with public sentiment ahead of the Union Budget 2025. The campaign plays on the theme of Ek hai toh safe hai, batenge toh katenge, a BJP slogan that has been popular in recent political discourse.

Aaj Tak has repurposed this thought into an advertising initiative, creating visuals that highlight the benefits of reduction, such as lower weight leading to better health and reduced pollution contributing to a cleaner environment. The tagline Ghatega Toh Bachega connects these ideas to broader financial discussions around tax cuts, GST reductions, and lower commodity prices.

The campaign sets the stage for Aaj Tak’s in-depth coverage of the Union Budget 2025. As Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman prepares to present the budget on February 1, key discussions will focus on allocations for major ministries and economic policies to drive GDP growth. Meanwhile, the public anticipates relief through lower income tax rates, reduced GST on essentials, and measures to ease household financial burdens. Through this initiative, Aaj Tak aims to drive conversations on fiscal policies and their real-world impact.

As the budget announcement nears, Aaj Tak plans to provide detailed analyses, expert opinions, and real-time updates, ensuring comprehensive coverage of the financial roadmap for the coming year.