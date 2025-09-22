AB InBev and Netflix announce global brand partnership

AB InBev and Netflix have entered into a multi-year global partnership that will connect AB InBev’s portfolio of beer brands with Netflix titles and live events. The collaboration aims to create joint consumer experiences through co-marketing campaigns, content integrations, limited-edition packaging, and digital activations.

The partnership will roll out across multiple markets, including India, where localised initiatives are expected. Globally, examples include Cerveza Victoria sponsoring the Canelo vs. Crawford boxing match in Mexico and upcoming collaborations around Netflix’s live NFL Christmas Game Day in 2025, as well as the 2027 Women’s World Cup.

Marian Lee, chief marketing officer at Netflix, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, saying, “We’re always looking for creative ways to build our brand and connect with fans, to keep fueling the fandom that comes from our great shows, thrilling movies, and can’t-miss live events.” She added, “The popularity of our titles allows us to pierce the cultural zeitgeist in ways few others can, and a great partnership can make that even better.”

By combining AB InBev’s brand presence with Netflix’s global reach, the partnership seeks to develop new avenues for audience engagement at the intersection of entertainment and beverages.