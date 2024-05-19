ABP Digital unveils its ‘Vote e Ebar Dekhe Nebo’ campaign for West Bengal Elections

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The campaign features a lineup of political leaders from various parties.
ABP Digital has unfurled its latest election campaign with a slogan that encapsulates both innovation and determination Vote e Ebar Dekhe Nebo.
Embedded within this narrative is the integration of Anandabazar.com's election campaign, Dillibarir Lorai, which resonates with the spirit of Vote e Ebar Dekhe Nebo.
The slogan itself Vote e Ebar Dekhe Nebo serves as a call to action. In Bengali, dekhe nebo embodies a dual meaning. It connotes ‘to check out’ and also the colloquialism ‘to fight it out’. Hence Vote e Ebar Dekhe Nebo from the perspective of electoral candidates means, ‘Will fight it out this election’.
On the other hand, from the perspective of readers, Vote e Ebar Dekhe Nebo means ‘this election, we will check out anandabazar.com for everything poll-related’. This double entendre captures the spirit of the campaign which seeks to highlight the electoral theatre and also put emphasis on the need and the importance of proper verified news and information.
Moreover, the campaign features a stellar lineup of political stalwarts from various parties.
From the Trinamool Congress (TMC), noted film personalities like Dev, Rachana Banerjee, and Saayoni Ghosh, alongside seasoned politicians Sougata Roy and Mahua Moitra, stand front and center.
On the opposing end, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is represented by formidable roster of leaders, including the likes of Locket Chatterjee, Dilip Ghosh, Arjun Singh, Sukanta Majumder and Abhijit Gangopadhyay.
Meanwhile, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPIM) is represented by Sujan Chakraborty and Mohammed Salim. The Indian National Congress is represented by seasoned politician Adhir Chowdhury.
Vote e Ebar Dekhe Nebo hoardings adorn prominent locations across Kolkata, amplifying ABP Digital's commitment to shaping a vibrant and participatory democracy.
Moreover, the success of the campaign is further amplified by the support of its esteemed partners. With V-Guard as the presenting partner and Bandhan Mutual Fund, Subhas Bose Institute of Hotel Management (SBIHM), and Lux Cozi as the associate partner, the campaign benefits from the credibility and reach of these trusted brands.