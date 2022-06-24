ABP Majha completes 15 years of broadcast

ABP Majha has hit some milestones during this 15-year journey. Its flagship talk-show Majha Katta, which started in 2012, recently completed its 10 years with a special on-ground conclave – Majha Maha Katta. Majha Sanman Puraskar also successfully completed 10 editions since first airing in 2010. ABP Majha has also taken the lead in presenting the celebrations surrounding Ganesh Chaturthi with its extensive award-winning annual coverage spanning over 13 days. The channel enjoyed exceptional ratings – 33% MS during the airing of Majha Maharashtra Majha Vision, 2019. It also enjoys a commanding position in the digital sphere with its YouTube channel garnering 282.8 million views. ABP Majha has witnessed 28% YoY growth, making it the only Marathi news channel to observe the highest increment in reach on YouTube.