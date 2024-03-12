ABP Network and Star Sports join forces for Legends Cricket Trophy 2024

ABP Network has secured the non-exclusive rights from Off Spin Ventures, a sports management company, to stream the tournament on its social media platforms, including YouTube and Facebook. This strategic move ensures that cricket enthusiasts can enjoy the thrilling Legends Cricket Trophy 2024 on digital platforms, making it easily accessible to a wide audience. Simultaneously, Star Sports has secured the rights to broadcast the tournament on television and OTT, providing a comprehensive viewing experience for fans across various mediums.