ABP Network and Star Sports join forces for Legends Cricket Trophy 2024

ABP Network, the media conglomerate, has announced its collaboration with Star Sports as the official non-exclusive broadcaster for the much-anticipated Legends Cricket Trophy 2024. This partnership marks a milestone in delivering top-notch cricketing entertainment to millions of viewers across the Indian subcontinent and beyond.
ABP Network has secured the non-exclusive rights from Off Spin Ventures, a sports management company, to stream the tournament on its social media platforms, including YouTube and Facebook. This strategic move ensures that cricket enthusiasts can enjoy the thrilling Legends Cricket Trophy 2024 on digital platforms, making it easily accessible to a wide audience. Simultaneously, Star Sports has secured the rights to broadcast the tournament on television and OTT, providing a comprehensive viewing experience for fans across various mediums.
The Legends Cricket Trophy, also known as LCT, is a prestigious cricketing event taking place in the picturesque setting of Sri Lanka. This year's edition boasts an impressive line - up of cricketing icons including Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh, Aaron Finch, Robin Uthappa, Suresh Raina, Chris Gayle, and Tillakaratne Dilshan, among others.
The Legends Cricket Trophy 2024, commenced on March 8th and will conclude on March 19th. Featuring players from around the globe, the tournament has captured the hearts of cricket enthusiasts worldwide with its display of unparalleled talent and sportsmanship.
ABP Network will bring together cricket fans from India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and other important markets worldwide to witness an exciting tournament called the Clash of Legends. This tournament features seven teams, namely Dubai Giants, Delhi Devils, Rajasthan Kings, Colombo Lions, Kandy Samp Army, and NY Strikers, and is expected to captivate audiences.
A total of 22 matches are scheduled to take place in Kandy, Sri Lanka throughout the tournament. The fast-paced 90-ball format of the tournament has added an extra layer of excitement.
With hashtags #clashoflegends and #lct90balls buzzing across social media platforms, the excitement for the tournament is at an all-time high. ABP Network is dedicated to ensuring that cricket fans remain thoroughly engaged as the Legends Cricket Trophy 2024 progresses