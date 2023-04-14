ABP Network forays into Metaverse

In a historical first, ABP Network, India's leading media conglomerate, has broken new ground in the virtual world by stepping into the metaverse. With the launch of ABP Metaverse, in partnership with Delhi-based metaverse development platform Graphity, ABP Network has become the first Indian publisher to enter this space. The move comes as ABP Nadu, the network’s Tamil Nadu news platform, celebrates its second anniversary. To mark the occasion, the ABP Nadu Metaverse will be officially introduced to users, with the goal to offer them a breakthrough immersive and interactive experience and enabling them to connect with news and events in an entirely new way.