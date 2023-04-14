ABP Network launches six TV news channels on Samsung TV Plus

The six TV channels include ABP News, ABP Ganga, ABP Asmita, ABP Sanjha, ABP Majha, and ABP Ananda.
ABP Network, has announced the launch of all six TV news channels – ABP News, ABP Ganga, ABP Asmita, ABP Sanjha, ABP Majha, and ABP Ananda – on Samsung TV Plus, the free, ad-supported service from Samsung.
This partnership is expected to provide viewers with another touchpoint to connect with the award-winning content and unbiased journalism that ABP Network has delivered over the last two decades. With this launch, ABP Network has once again demonstrated its commitment to being at the forefront of digital innovations.
Connected TV is one of the fastest-growing mediums in India, with an estimated increase in the number of CTVs in use to 40 million by 2025 from the current 22-25 million. By partnering with Samsung TV Plus, ABP Network is bringing its six TV news channels even closer to its audience, providing them with access to a diverse range of content.
Commenting on the partnership, Vijay Jung Thapa, chief digital officer, ABP Network, said, "We are thrilled to partner with Samsung TV Plus to bring our channels to their viewers. This is a great opportunity for us to expand our reach and make our content available to a wider audience. At ABP Network, we take pride in delivering programming that promises the highest quality and depth. We are confident that our viewers will appreciate the rich and diverse content that we bring to their screens. Our commitment to excellence is unwavering, and we are excited to forge a long and successful partnership with Samsung TV Plus."
Samsung TV Plus is a free, ad-supported streaming service that offers a variety of channels including news, sports, entertainment, and more. The service is pre-installed on Samsung Smart TVs and is available in select countries.
"We are excited to welcome ABP Network's channels to our platform," said Kunal Mehta, head business development, Samsung TV Plus India. "Samsung TV Plus is committed to providing its viewers with a wide range of content choices, and this partnership with ABP Network is a testament to that commitment. We believe that our viewers will appreciate the quality and depth of ABP Network's programming, and we look forward to a long and successful partnership with them."
This partnership is expected to provide viewers with a seamless TV viewing experience and access to a wide range of content. With Samsung TV Plus at the forefront of streaming services in India, ABP Network is poised to extend its reach and provide its content to a broader range of viewers.