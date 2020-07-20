ABP News Network is now ABP Network

Avinash Pandey, CEO – ABP Network, said, “This milestone is the beginning of another epoch-making journey for ABP Network. Over the years, we have focused on delivering the latest, most accurate news to viewers worldwide. Moreover, we have achieved undisputed leadership in the news genre. However, this new identity will give us leeway to be more than just a news media company. While helping us embrace digital technologies and become future-ready, it will also allow us to innovate more while scaling greater heights. What’s more, it will help us inspire people, spark imaginations, and enlighten minds.”