ABP News Network is now ABP Network

The network will now offer services in content creation, production, brand solutions, and more.
Amid its ongoing evolution, ABP News Network has changed its brand name to ABP Network. There's a redesigned logo and the new name comprises part of a comprehensive repositioning strategy with a novel brand identity, designed to mirror the growth and transformation of the company.
In this new avatar, ABP Network will go beyond 'news' and expand to allied spheres such as content creation, production, brand solutions, and more. While driving its innovative offerings, the media conglomerate will invest in cutting-edge technology, providing best-in-class solutions to clients and crafting engaging experiences to nurture an empowered society.
A major product of this transformation will be ‘ABP Creations’ – a content and production company combining a collective experience of knowledge on India dating to 1922. ABP Studios, which comes under the purview of ABP Creations is a one-stop-shop for all content needs in creatives, production, licensing & syndication.
Avinash Pandey, CEO – ABP Network, said, “This milestone is the beginning of another epoch-making journey for ABP Network. Over the years, we have focused on delivering the latest, most accurate news to viewers worldwide. Moreover, we have achieved undisputed leadership in the news genre. However, this new identity will give us leeway to be more than just a news media company. While helping us embrace digital technologies and become future-ready, it will also allow us to innovate more while scaling greater heights. What’s more, it will help us inspire people, spark imaginations, and enlighten minds.”
The complete rebranding, including the new logo, is conceptualized by Saffron Brand Consultants – an independent global brand consultancy based in Madrid, Spain.
Elaborating on the transition, Jacob Benbunan, Co-founder & CEO, Saffron said, "Working with Avinash Pandey and his team helped Saffron create an ecosystem that I believe beautifully reflects the individual needs and idiosyncrasies of each channel without compromising the essence of being part of India’s pre-eminent publishing and newspaper house. It is not always that we encounter such exceptional talent, courage and clarity."