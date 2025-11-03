Abundantia Entertainment launches aiON to blend AI with human storytelling

Abundantia Entertainment has announced the launch of aiON, a new division dedicated to developing AI-powered stories and experiences across films, series, and digital content. The initiative aims to explore how artificial intelligence can enhance creativity while keeping human imagination at the core of storytelling.

Built on the philosophy of 'Human First. AI Empowered', aiON intends to combine Abundantia’s storytelling expertise with cutting-edge AI tools to support ideation, world-building, and production. The division also plans to collaborate with technology partners and upskill writers, artists, and filmmakers in AI-assisted creative workflows.

Speaking about the launch, Vikram Malhotra, founder & CEO, Abundantia Entertainment, said: “At Abundantia, we’ve always believed technology should amplify imagination, not replace it. With Abundantia aiON, we want storytellers to think beyond the possible and tell stories that are emotionally richer, visually bolder, and globally relevant. AI isn’t here to replace creativity—it’s here to magnify it. We see AI as a creative ally that empowers human imagination.”

The announcement follows Abundantia’s recent collaboration with Collective Artists Network to produce Chiranjeevi Hanuman – The Eternal, described as India’s first AI-made feature film, slated for release in 2026.

The first slate of projects under aiON is expected to be revealed soon, marking a key step in Abundantia’s efforts to integrate emerging technologies into its creative and production ecosystem.