ACC announces $170 million base price for Asia Cup media rights auction

The auction for the media rights to the Asia Cup is slated for November 1, as per various media report. The report said that the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) has announced a base price of $170 million for the media rights to the Asia Cup, which will include both men's and women's tournaments.

Additionally, the rights package encompasses the Men's Asia Cup, Women's Asia Cup and several under-19 and emerging team competitions.These media rights will be auctioned for a period of eight years, that is from 2024 to 2031. The Men’s Asia Cup is particularly valuable for broadcasters, with a minimum of two highly anticipated matches between India and Pakistan guaranteed in each edition.