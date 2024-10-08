Subscribe

ACC announces $170 million base price for Asia Cup media rights auction

The rights package includes the Men's and Women's Asia Cups and several under-19 and emerging team competitions, with media rights auctioned for 2024-2031.

afaqs! news bureau
The auction for the media rights to the Asia Cup is slated for November 1, as per various media report. The report said that the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) has announced a base price of $170 million for the media rights to the Asia Cup, which will include both men's and women's tournaments.

Additionally, the rights package encompasses the Men's Asia Cup, Women's Asia Cup and several under-19 and emerging team competitions.These media rights will be auctioned for a period of eight years, that is from 2024 to 2031. The Men’s Asia Cup is particularly valuable for broadcasters, with a minimum of two highly anticipated matches between India and Pakistan guaranteed in each edition.

The next Men's Asia Cup, scheduled for 2025 in India, will feature the T20 format, with future editions to be co-hosted by Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka, alternating between ODI and T20 formats.

According to reports, the media rights for these tournaments will be auctioned through an e-auction, with technical bids due by October 30 in Dubai. Additionally, the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) has confirmed that three Women's Asia Cup tournaments will take place within this timeframe.

