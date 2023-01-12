ACT Fibernet partners with Netflix to offer free video streaming plans

The broadband provider will be providing a Netflix subscription included with selected plans across all the cities.
ACT Fibernet, a fiber broadband ISP (Internet Service Provider), announced its partnership with Netflix.
The broadband customers can select long-term plans and will get Netflix’s Basic plan at no extra cost.
ACT and Netflix are also launching #TwoGoodtobeTrue campaign to communicate the benefits of the ACT-Netflix Bundle.
“Our unique ACT SmartFiber technology provides advanced capabilities that enables fastest broadband speeds, seamless service, and best streaming experience for our customers. In line with our brand promise of Feel the Advantage - we are delighted to partner with Netflix. Through this partnership our customers can avail Netflix subscription as part of Bundle plans at no extra cost. They will also get Rs.2400 worth of savings every year on Netflix.” said Ravi Karthik, head and customer experience, Atria Convergence Technologies Ltd.
Gaurav Pradhan, director of business development, Netflix India, and Southeast Asia, said, “We’re delighted to expand our incredible relationship with ACT Fibernet. We are seeing a huge appetite for local and global stories across India. The combination of our growing collection of must watch stories, along with the work we have done behind the scenes on dubbing and subtitles have made these stories more accessible to wider audiences. With our continued investment in South Indian films and series and ACT Fibernet’s national reach and large South Indian footprint, the partnership will enable ACT's customers to access Netflix with their broadband plans.”
This offer is applicable across all cities of ACT Fibernet operations. This will be applicable to both existing customers of ACT Fibernet who switch to ACT Netflix bundle plans and to new customers who select ACT Netflix bundle plans. These plans are listed in the table below. For e.g. ACT Fibernet users on 6 months plan in Hyderabad at Rs 799, get Netflix Included. It starts at Rs 799 in Delhi and Rs 820 in Chennai.
The customers who want to upgrade to Netflix Standard or Netflix Premium from their Netflix basic plan, can do so, and pay only the differential amount. i.e., A customer on ACT Netflix bundle plan, upgrades to Standard plan of Netflix Rs 499 p.m., will pay incremental amount of Rs 300 p.m. Customers can pay for this differential amount via their ACT broadband bill.
If a customer is already subscribed to Netflix directly, they can opt to switch to the ACT Streaming Bundle (by paying just for ACT’s broadband plan) and get Netflix at no additional cost.