"Activate built-in FM radio receivers in mobile handsets": TRAI

At the recently held afaqs! Media Brand Awards, Nisha Narayanan, COO and director, RED FM, told Sreekant Khandekar, co-founder and CEO, afaqs!, "There’s a strong lobby of manufacturers who are not allowing FM (on smartphones) for various commercial and business reasons. It is not fair in a country like India, where FM consumption is quite high. Today, if you visit a store to buy a radio set, it is not available. So, how do you consume radio? The best way is to have it on phones."