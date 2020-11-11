Actor Rana Daggubati ventures into content creation; announces his digital platform South Bay

Rana Daggubati said, “This is a very exciting time to be a content producer, to innovate, experiment and just create. Audiences are now more receptive allowing creators to go beyond the threshold and bring exciting, fresh, never seen before content. South Bay is just a step towards that vision. We have collaborated with independent talented, vibrant creators and have given them a mainstream platform and with our mainstream talent, we are bringing culture-focused content, having a healthy mix of both. With South Bay, we want to build a cohesive community and interactive experiences for our audiences.”