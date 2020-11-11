Actor Rana Daggubati ventures into content creation; announces his digital platform South Bay

From news to animation to music... the platform aims to feature exciting and quirky content for the audiences.
From being a part of one of the highest-grossing films ‘Baahubali’ to producing films and setting up technology startups for building solutions for the media and entertainment sector, Rana Daggubati has many feathers to this cap. He has added one more with his foray into content creation with 'South Bay' - a channel featuring exciting and quirky content for the audiences.
South Bay will host a varied mix of content, dropping at festivals from 11 am to 1 pm on its YouTube channel. Right from live chats, snackable short forms, news, music, animation, fiction and non-fiction...
With its 'Millennial News' segment, South Bay will bring the news gaining traction over the Indian internet. 'Irreverent' promises to be a Gamechanger in the Indian animation ecosystem. Their unscripted content includes 2 shows with bonafide South superstars - 'Coming Back to Life' with Lakshmi Manchu and Secret Box with Shruti Haasan that brings together personalities from across the globe for a conversation on life post the pandemic. For the music enthusiasts, 'Sublime Collective' will serve as a 6-month long campaign to promote handpicked independent artist across the country.
Rana Daggubati said, “This is a very exciting time to be a content producer, to innovate, experiment and just create. Audiences are now more receptive allowing creators to go beyond the threshold and bring exciting, fresh, never seen before content. South Bay is just a step towards that vision. We have collaborated with independent talented, vibrant creators and have given them a mainstream platform and with our mainstream talent, we are bringing culture-focused content, having a healthy mix of both. With South Bay, we want to build a cohesive community and interactive experiences for our audiences.”
South Bay has also collaborated with Trilller as its exclusive and official short-form video content partner. Through cross-promotions South Bay and Triller will promote the respective content, programming of every single show will be packaged and uploaded specifically for the Triller format.
Raj Mishra, Head of Triller India, opined, “We are thrilled to announce an exclusive partnership with Rana Daggubati’s multi-cultural content platform, South Bay, that brings alive a refreshed outlook of the rich cultural diversity of our country. With Rana Dagubatti’s holistic vision and the synergies shared between Triller and South Bay, we are certain the collaboration will bring in a wave of fresh opportunities for independent creators to showcase their talent. Stay tuned for exciting content!”
South Bay will launch on 15 November 2020.