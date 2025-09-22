Actors like Aman Verma & Karan Bohra star in new micro dramas on ShareChat & Moj's Quick TV

Quick TV, part of ShareChat & Moj – India’s social media companies, has brought some of television’s stars to its growing slate of micro dramas. Names like Karan Bohra, Hiten Tejwani, Aman Verma, Mouli Ganguly and Piyush Sahdev are headlining shows such as Hero No. 1, Aakhiri Raasta, Hamari Adhuri Kahani, Phir Le Aaya Dil, with more titles in production.

Beyond these industry veterans who have entertained audiences on TV screens for over two decades, Quick TV is also collaborating with film actor Ankur Nayar for Sugar Daddy and Kishori Shahane for Mother’s Sacrifice, both slated to release in early October. Karan Bohra, known for his 30+ year career on television, will also star in Teri Meri Hate Story, released last week.

In line with audiences’ growing appetite for family-centric content in 90–120 second bursts on mobile, Quick TV is building a pipeline of vertical-format dramas. With the ShareChat network clocking 15 cr+ views daily and more than 65% of its micro drama viewers coming from tier 2 and tier 3 towns, Quick TV has gained access to users with 10 Mn+ downloads. This also resulted in mainstream actors adapting to vertical screens and short-form storytelling.

Hero No. 1 stars Karan Bohra as Gautam Bajaj, a disgraced business tycoon forced into a hidden life as a street sweeper, where he unexpectedly finds love and redemption. Whereas Aakhiri Raasta, featuring Hiten Tejwani, follows a tycoon out for vengeance after the loss of his daughter. Phir Le Aaya Dil, headlined by Aman Verma and Mouli Ganguly, is about a second chance at love after fifty — but Mouli’s character faces betrayal at home, leaving each episode on a cliffhanger.

“Taking a leaf from the global playbook — where China’s micro drama market grew into a $7 billion industry and even surpassed the box office — we’re building a similar scale in India. Audiences across metros and small cities alike are driving this demand, and we’re already seeing strong traction on Moj, where over 30 mn users are consuming micro drama content per month. These users watch close to 5 billion episodes every month. With ads emerging as a key TAM driver, this festive season, we expect our platforms to be one of the most powerful stages for brands to connect with their audiences,” said Ankush Sachdeva, CEO and Cofounder, ShareChat & Moj.

With a lineup of iconic TV actors, an expanding viewer base, and a foothold in tier 2 and tier 3 markets, Quick TV is redefining how Indian audiences consume entertainment. The platform’s success in micro-dramas showcases the shift from traditional prime time viewing to short, impactful stories tailored for mobile consumption. As the festive season approaches, Quick TV is set to lead India’s content revolution.