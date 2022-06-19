Ad space in 1st quarter of 2022 grew by 17%: TAM AdEx report

The findings were summarised in TAM's quarterly AdEx report for the print medium for January - March 2022.
TAM recently released its quarterly AdEx report for print media advertising. The scope of the report covered the months of January till March 2022. Some of the findings of the report include that ad Space per publication in 1st quarter of 2022 grew by 17% compared to same period of 2020.
It was also found that LIC was the top brand in Print during January-March 2022 followed by Fiitjee. Ruchi Soya Industries and Kia Carens were the top exclusive advertiser and brand respectively in Jan-Mar’22 compared to January -March ’21.
The report also found that sales promotion advertising covered 27% share of ad space in print during January-March ’22. Among sales promotions, multiple promotion was on top with 41% share of ad space followed by discount promotion. Top 2 promotions solely covered more than 75% share of ad space during year Jan-Mar’22.
32,000+ advertisers and 41,000+ brands exclusively advertised during January - March ’22 in Print compared to January - March ’21. Ruchi Soya Industries and Kia Carens were the top exclusive^ advertiser and brand respectively in January - March ’22 compared to January - March ’21. 3 of the top 10 exclusive brands belonged to Personal Healthcare and Banking/Finance/Investment sector each.
Read the full report below.