Ad volume grew 11% y-o-y during IPL15: TAM Sports

Dream11.com, Cred, Tata Neu, Kamla Pasand Silver Coated Elaichi and Meesho were among the top advertisers.
When compared with IPL 14, ad Volumes per channel in the finals of IPL 15 elevated by 9%, reveals the latest TAM Sports report. Indexed ad volume growth in eliminator of IPL 15 was 17% more compared to eliminator of IPL 14. Similarly, in first and second play-off of IPL 15, indexed ad volume grew by 11% and 8%, respectively over IPL 14.
The tally of categories, advertisers and brands dropped by 21%, 13% and 21% respectively in IPL 15 compared to IPL 14. Ecom-gaming topped IPL 15, while it ranked second in IPL 14. The top advertising category of IPL 14 ed-tech dropped down to the fourth place in IPL 15.
While ad volumes grew, the viewership has declined by 20-25% this season over IPL 14.
During IPL 15, the top five categories accounted for 39% of total ad volume, compared to 36% in IPL 14. During IPL 15, the top five sponsors contributed 24% of ad volume, while the top five in IPL 14 contributed 20%. Sporta Technologies, Think & Learn and FX Mart among the top 5 advertisers were common between IPL 15 and IPL 14.
Dream11.com was the top advertised brand during both IPL 15 and IPL 14. The top 5 brands contributed 21% share of ad volumes in IPL 15, while top 5 of IPL 14 contributed 18%. Dream11.com and Cred were among the top 5 brands that were common between IPL 15 and IPL 14. Tata Neu, Kamla Pasand Silver Coated Elaichi and Meesho were among the other top advertisers.
As per the report, IPL 15 saw over 20 new categories of advertisers. However, there were about 40 categories that did not feature during this season (when compared to IPL 14). Among the new categories, ecom-auto rental services topped the list followed by shaving system/razor. During commercial breaks, 10 to 20 second ads were the most preferred, followed by 21 to 40 second ads.