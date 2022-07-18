Ad volume of durables up by 2.5% in January-May 2022: TAM AdEx report

The top ten advertisers accounted for more than 45% of total ad volumes.
According to TAM's latest AdEx report, television advertising for the durables sector has climbed 2.5 times and twice as much during the January-May 2022 period, as compared to the same period in 2021 and 2020, respectively. The sector witnessed 23% growth in January-May 2022, as compared to January-May 2021.
Air conditioners made up 20% of the top ten advertising categories. This was followed by fans at 15%, air coolers at 11%, refrigerators at 10%, lighting products at 7%, televisions at 6%, inverters at 3%, hair dryers at 3%, water purifiers at 3%, and mixers/grinders at 2%.
Of the top ten advertisers, BPL topped the list with a 6% market share, followed by Electrolux Kelvinator at 5%, and Orient Electric at 5%. During January-May 2022, the top 10 categories and advertisers accounted for more than 80% and 45% of total ad volume, respectively.
According to the report, the news genre alone accounted for 60% of the sector's ad volume, with GEC coming in second place. The top three channel genres that grabbed 89% of ad volumes’ share for durables sector during January-May 2022, were news, GEC and movies.
