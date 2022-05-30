Ad volumes in IPL 15 increased by 11% during first play-off of IPL 15 over IPL 14: TAM Report

The top 5 advertisers contributed to 24% share of ad volumes during 71 matches of IPL 15.
According to TAM Sports report, on comparison of league matches for IPL 15 and IPL 14, the average ad volume per channel per match showed an increase of 8 per cent during IPL 15 over IPL 14. While the first play off of IPL 15 had 11 per cent more advertising volumes compared to first play off of IPL 14.
The report mentions that the count of categories, brands and advertisers were almost similar during the first play off of IPL 14 and IPL 15. The first play-off of IPL 15 had 11 per cent more advertising volumes compared to the first play-off of IPL 14.
Among the categories, ecom-gaming topped the list in IPL 15, while it ranked 2nd during IPL 14. Till 1st Play-off, the Top 5 categories list had 4 categories from the e-commerce sector with 32 per cent share of ad Volumes in IPL 15. The Top 5 categories together had nearly 40 per cent share of ad Volumes in IPL 15 compared to 36 per cent share of ad volumes in IPL 14.
