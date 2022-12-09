Ad volumes per match during ICC T20 World Cup dropped 47% YoY: report

The number of categories, advertisers and brands dropped this year, as compared to 2021, reveals TAM Sports report.
The ad volumes per match during the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 dropped by 47%, as compared to the 2021 edition of the tournament. The number of ads during the final match decreased by 57%, reveals TAM Sports report. The number of categories, advertisers and brands also decreased, as compared to last year.
Ecom-gaming topped, with 20% share of ad volumes during the tournament, followed by aerated soft drink (14%). The top five categories contributed 42% (2021) and 56% (2022) share of ad volumes during the tournament.
Sporta Technologies topped, with 15% share of ad volumes, followed closely by Coca-Cola India, with almost the same share. The top 10 advertisers had 30% (2021) and 51% (2022) share of ad volumes during the tournament.
Ecom-gaming and smartphones had three advertisers each among the top five categories - Sporta Technologies (Dream11), Head Digital Works and Playgames 24x7 in the former, and Apple, Oppo and Vivo in the latter.
The top five brands contributed 23% and 37% share of ad volumes during 2021 and 2022 editions of the tournament, respectively. 23 new categories appeared during the 2022 edition, as compared to 2021. Among the new categories, corporate-petroleum products topped the list, followed by laptops/notebooks.
15-20-second ads were utilised the most during commercial breaks, followed by over 20-second ads.