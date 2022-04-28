Adani forays into media space with AMG Media Networks

The Network will be in the business of publishing, broadcasting, distributing and advertising.
Adani Enterprises has marked its entry into the media segment by setting up a wholly owned subsidiary called AMG Media Networks. According to a BSE filing, the Network will be in the business of publishing, broadcasting, distributing and advertising.
An Indian Express report states that according to the Registrar of Companies (RoC), AMG Media Networks has three directors — Pranav Vinod Adani , director at Adani Enterprises, Sanjay Pugalia, CEO & editor-in-chief, Media Initiatives, Adani Enterprises and Sudipta Bhattacharya, the chief technology officer of the Adani Group.
Earlier in March 2022, Adani Group had announced that it will buy a minority stake in Quintillion Business Media Private Limited (QBM), an indirect subsidiary of Quint Digital. QBM’s main content is based on the Indian economy, international finance, corporate law & governance and business news, amongst others through its platform Bloomberg | Quint.