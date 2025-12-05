Adani Group calls for pitches for Rs. 500–600 crore consolidated media mandate

The Adani Group has issued an open request for proposal (RFP) to agencies for a consolidated media mandate estimated at ₹500–600 crore, as reported by The Hindu. The move is aimed at bringing greater integration and scale to the group’s overall media strategy.
As per the RFP, participating agencies must have a minimum turnover of ₹1,500 crore and at least five years of experience in handling large accounts. The mandate spans print, digital, social media, outdoor and influencer-led communication.
Multiple media agencies have handled different Adani companies in previous years, while the group’s corporate account has been with OMD MudraMax since 2012. Sources said the current approach remains siloed, with limited impact measurement and fragmented execution across businesses.
The proposed structure focuses strongly on digital initiatives, with more than half of the planned spend earmarked for digital channels. Influencer partnerships are also expected to be a key component, particularly for the group’s consumer-facing operations such as Adani Electricity and Adani Airports. Adani Electricity Mumbai serves over 45 lakh subscribers, while Adani Airports manages around 20 crore passengers annually.