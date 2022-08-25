Adani Group & GMR Group acquires Franchise in Legends League Cricket

Kiran Kumar Grandhi, managing director, GMR Group said “GMR has been in close relationship with the sport of cricket for nearly two decades now. Our relationship with cricket started with our IPL franchise Delhi Capitals. We then spread our Capitals universe with our First overseas team in the International League T20, with the Dubai Capitals and now in the legends league, we have tried to give our fans, who are like our family, some experiences that they will cherish for a long time. What makes this association sweeter is the fact that Legends League Cricket will feature some of the best cricketers who have played a very definitive role in popularising this beautiful sport not only in every corner of India but globally as well. To see them perform in India together for the first time is a dream come true for many fans including myself. These legends are the ones who shaped up our devotion and love for the sport and I cannot wait to see them in action again,”