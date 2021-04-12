Add Media Buzz bags digital media mandate for INOX Movies

With INOX, a company based in Mumbai and has branches Pan India, the company has ventured into the theatre sector. When asked about how does it feel, Ashish R Sharma MD of Add Media Buzz

expressed his views, " Having worked in the entertainment category, we understand the place that movies hold in the rapidly growing entertainment industry during the lockdown, its a huge responsibility to take the social media management of theatres as it keeps getting closed and open over time but I considered it as a great opportunity for my company as during this pandemic situation it's important to have a wider look at all the industries especially the entertainment as that's the main leisure for people we call it Cinema Therapy. I would Like to thank Saurabh Verma, COO, INOX Movies for showing his trust in us. Through the campaigns that I am designing, we are looking to reach more audiences and influence them alongside promoting safety precautions. We are glad that INOX follows the covid guidelines & takes almost care of the safety of its customers"