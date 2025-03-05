AdEx to stay sluggish in H1 2025, Zenith India eyes stronger H2: Jai Lala

The media environment has become increasingly challenging due to the proliferation of platforms and channels. Digital itself is fragmented into multiple verticals. Media agencies must prioritise continuous learning, leverage advanced tools, implement automation, and establish robust processes to maintain a competitive edge.

Zenith: The ROI Agency is focussing on this to effectively navigate the complex media landscape.

In an interview with afaqs!, Jai Lala, CEO of Zenith India, emphasises the importance of being future-focused in order to stay ahead by continuously learning and adapting to emerging trends. The agency makes significant investments in automation, AI, and technology, ensuring it stays at the forefront of innovation—constantly ready for the future.

“When I joined Zenith six years ago, I realised we were already where many agencies were striving to be—digital-first and ahead of the curve. This early advantage has fueled our growth. Retaining this approach is key to our success,” he says.

Lala believes that adex will continue to be relatively sluggish in the first half of 2025. The Union Budget was optimistic, with the goal of boosting consumer spending and demand; however, its actual impact is yet to be determined.

“Unless demand surges significantly, H1 will likely stay relatively slow, with potential positivity in H2, depending on early-year performance. Jai Lala, Zenith India

With this in mind, Zenith's focus is to establish a solid foundation for a robust second half and significant growth in 2026. Embracing a future-oriented approach involves more than just skills; it encompasses vision, strategy, and strong client partnerships. "That’s how we plan to navigate and thrive in the evolving market,” says Zenith India's CEO.

Talent and training

Another priority is to invest in the agency's workforce. Lala says that in a world where long work hours are often glorified, having an alternative approach is necessary.

“Attracting top talent is crucial, but equally important is ensuring they thrive. We believe in creating a supportive, balanced, and fulfilling work environment where our team can build long-term careers,” he says.

Zenith follows a full-funnel planning approach that encompasses awareness, engagement, and performance. Each stage necessitates specialised skills, prompting the agency to invest in a diverse range of talent—data analysts, creatives, activation experts, and strategists—who collaborate seamlessly instead of operating in silos.

To bridge these areas, it has client leaders and strategists who design integrated plans across the funnel. Lala says a cycle of skill-building, diversification, and ongoing training keeps the agency at the forefront of delivering impactful solutions.

As AI and technology advance, the agency utilises Publicis Group's investments in innovative tools and expertise. However, talent alone is insufficient; ongoing training is essential.

“We conduct hackathons, workshops, and global/local training modules, ensuring our teams stay ahead. Our professionals earn certifications from Google, Amazon, and Facebook, often dedicating more learning hours than a typical academic year.”

The agency’s primary focus continues to be on internal development, guaranteeing that its personnel advance alongside the organisation.

“We prioritise training and upskilling existing talent because they already understand our agency’s operations and culture. Aptitude and attitude matter more than just skill—if the will is strong, the skill can be acquired.” Jai Lala, Zenith India

Lala says one of the biggest challenges for media agency leaders today is working with people who are more knowledgeable. With media fragmentation, there are experts in commerce, performance, branding, and more.

“Traditionally, leadership meant becoming the top expert in your field, but now, it’s about hiring and collaborating with specialists who surpass you in certain skills,” he says.

The second challenge is that media is no longer just an input cost—it’s an outcome driver. Understanding P&L, financials, category dynamics, industry trends, and economic factors is now essential. A holistic business perspective, rather than a narrow media-focused approach, is critical for success.

Focus on ROI

The agency does not prioritise business expansion solely through the increase of its client base. Instead, it collaborates closely with its select group of 50-70 clients to guarantee the depth of expertise and support they require.

The objective is to serve as a reliable partner and advisor to clients while fulfilling the commitment to deliver on ROI. “Building lasting partnerships requires significant effort; it’s not about short-term engagements but long-term commitment,” adds Lala.

Zenith's notable and long-term clients include Nestlé, with which it has maintained a partnership for over 17 years, as well as Haleon, Hero, and Parle Products. It also has an integrated relationship with PepsiCo, managing both media and creative aspects. Other key clients include Eureka Forbes and GSK Pharma.

In terms of new business wins, it secured the complete mandate—encompassing media, creative, and all facets of marketing—for Diageo in 2024. Other significant wins include Kenvue (formerly Johnson & Johnson), Disney Cruises, Relaxo, and Lindt Chocolates. It also secured several others in MarTech and commerce.

Over the years, media has emerged as one of the largest input costs for clients, even exceeding raw materials. Lala says that the agency's role extends beyond mere efficient purchasing; it focusses on effectiveness—making certain that ideas lead to tangible business impact.

“This journey has evolved from efficiency to effectiveness to results, with accountability at its core. We no longer see media as a standalone element but as an integral part of a client’s business success." Jai Lala, Zenith India

By collaborating at every level, the agency assists clients in attaining sustainable growth, thereby reinforcing long-term relationships.

Given that media constitutes a significant input cost, attribution has become essential. Media influences business outcomes, and determining which components—TV, digital, influencers, activations—yield the most significant impact is critical.

Lala says that Zenith's responsibility is to ensure clear attribution. The agency has developed tools and automation to integrate client data with its own, providing a more analytical and results-oriented approach.

This ensures every rupee spent is accounted for and linked to measurable outcomes.

Meanwhile, client expectations from agencies have also evolved significantly, leading to increased accountability for these agencies. So it tracks business results quarter by quarter, reflecting deeper client engagement. Today, its role goes beyond media metrics like GRPs, impressions, and reach.

Clients expect agencies to understand their business, industry trends, and financials. They analyse P&Ls, track category shifts, and subscribe to market reports to engage clients on a strategic, business-driven level.

“It's no longer just about inputs - it’s about correlating inputs to outcomes. Clients now ask, ‘I’ve invested in media - what results has it driven?’ Our job is to connect the dots, ensuring every investment delivers measurable impact,” he says.

Lala believes in the philosophy championed by tennis legend Billie Jean King - "Pressure is a privilege".

“Media agencies have transitioned from back-end support to strategic front-runners, and while this comes with immense pressure, it’s a privilege to be entrusted with such responsibility,” he says.