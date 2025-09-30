Aditi Anand flags viewer frustration with Prime Video’s ad rollout

Prime Video and Amazon MGM Studios recently rolled out ad-supported streaming for all Prime members, except those on the ad-free tier. The move has led to mixed experiences for viewers, according to industry veteran Aditi Anand, former L’Oréal Professional CMO, and head of creative strategy at Coca-Cola.

Advertisment

“I didn’t upgrade, which means I’ve been watching a lot of ads across Prime and Amazon MX Player,” Anand said, sharing her observations:

Variable ad durations: Breaks are not fixed and tend to lengthen over time. The longest she has observed reached two minutes.

No skip option: Unlike YouTube, viewers cannot skip ads after five seconds.

Repetition issues: There appears to be no frequency capping, with the same ad appearing multiple times in one session and across sessions.

Language targeting inconsistencies: Ads sometimes appear in different languages, including Hindi, Kannada, and Marathi.

Short, rushed ads: Most ads run 15–20 seconds and often lack a coherent story arc, serving more as branding reminders.

Abrupt placement: Ads frequently cut mid-dialogue, forcing viewers to replay content and encounter the same ads again.

Anand noted that while digital platforms prioritize audience-first buying, these issues can affect the viewing experience. She contrasted this with traditional television:

Fixed spot caps limited brand fatigue, even on high-TRP shows.

Advertisers balanced storytelling with ad placement, providing full narratives followed by reminders.

Media managers rotated ad copies strategically to avoid overexposure.

Ads always cut cleanly between segments, even when unskippable.

“Digital and CTV have changed the rules,” Anand said. “Better targeting, sharper attribution, improved ROI. But brand building is not the same as media blasting. A mediocre ad, played a million times, will drive recall, but it won’t build preference, shift perception, or lead to sales.”