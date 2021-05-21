Adobe India's Apurv Kumar Passi is no more

He was a senior marketing specialist at the tech major.
Apurv Kumar Passi, Adobe India’s senior marketing specialist for digital media solutions has succumbed to Covid-19.
He had joined Adobe India in 2019 and was three months shy of completing two years at the organisation. In a career spanning over 12 years, Passi before joining the tech major had spent a decade working for Publicis Groupe Co.
Bhavna Saluja, the head of marketing for digital media at Adobe India wrote in a Facebook post that he’d battled Covid-19 for three weeks before his demise.
She also wrote, “In his memory, as family and friends of Apurv, we are trying to raise funds for covid relief. All the proceeds will go to relief work and organisations connected to the ground work, across India.”
Please read: https://cutt.ly/7b8Wfcx