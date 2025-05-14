Ads are coming to Prime Video India unless you pay Rs 699 extra

After offering ad-free shows and films for nearly nine years, Prime Video India will introduce "limited" advertisements starting from 17 June 2025. With this additional revenue, Amazon’s video streaming service aims to continue investing in "compelling content."

In a message sent to all subscribers, Prime Video stated that it aims to have "meaningfully fewer ads than TV channels and other streaming services."

The move will not affect the current price of Prime memberships. However, subscribers can opt for an "add-on" priced at Rs 699 per year or Rs 129 per month to continue enjoying ad-free streaming.

Prime Video India’s announcement is not unexpected, as the same was announced in October 2024, aligning with the video streamer’s global strategy.

It is worth noting that while shows and films have been ad-free, this has not been the case with Amazon’s MX Player and live sports streaming in India.

Amazon acquired MX Player in June 2024, and its content is now available on the Prime Video platform. It features adverts at regular intervals. This writer spotted advertisements from HUL-owned Minimalist, Dot and Key Skincare, and Kesh King.

India’s tour of New Zealand in 2022 was the first live cricket series on the platform to feature advertisements, marking Amazon’s foray into live sports streaming in the country.

Airtel Xstream Fiber was the presenting sponsor. MPL, Nescafé, Noise, OLX Autos, and Vida were the associate sponsors. Certain premium brands, such as AMFI and DBS, also invested in advertising.

During that series, video adverts played during overs and other breaks. Advertisements were also included as part of the match programming in the pre-match, mid-match, and post-match shows.

Offering ad-supported streaming is a strategic move to boost revenue, as paid subscriptions alone are no longer sufficient. Amazon began introducing advertisements in early 2024 in the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, and Canada.

At the Amazon Upfront presentation, the company stated that the ad-supported tier of Prime Video now reaches more than 130 million customers in the United States, up from 115 million last year, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

As India braces to see advertisements on Prime Video, the platform will compete with other ad-supported video streamers such as JioCinema, Disney Hotstar, SonyLIV, and ZEE5.