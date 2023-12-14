afaqs! The Future of News Conference and Awards 2023 is here

On December 14, 2023, in the vibrant city of New Delhi, the curtain rises on the second edition of afaqs! The Future of News Conference and Awards.
The pulse of news broadcasting beats in the heart of New Delhi on December 14, 2023, as the curtain rises on the second edition of afaqs! The Future of News Conference and Awards at the InterContinental Hotels Group’s Holiday Inn, Mayur Vihar.
Starting from 12: 00 PM, the event promises a deep dive into the strategies employed by TV broadcasters to not only survive but thrive in a dynamic new age of news broadcasting.
In the ever-changing landscape of news consumption, the 2nd edition of afaqs! The Future of News Conference 2023 is set to illuminate the path forward for India's news broadcasters. As young Indians increasingly turn to online platforms for their news, broadcasters face a dual challenge and opportunity – reaching viewers wherever they are, yet grappling with the complexities of online monetisation.
The event features a stellar lineup of speakers, set to share their experiences, insights, and strategies, including founders and top executives from illustrious brands and media houses, including ABP Network, Airtel, Network18, Zee Business, Dabur India, DistroScale, Lodestar UM, Samsung TV Plus, TV9 Network, WION, Jagran New Media, Bharat 24, Patanjali, Inshorts, Factly, and Bharat Express News Network.
Who should attend
The afaqs! The Future of News Conference 2023 is a must-attend event designed to captivate a diverse audience deeply passionate about the dynamic interplay between news, media, and innovation. Drawing a multifaceted crowd, this event beckons professionals from various spheres, each contributing a unique perspective to the evolving media landscape.
On December 14, we look forward to welcoming:
Media professionals and enthusiasts
Marketing and advertising experts
Media and advertising technology enthusiasts
AI and analytics professionals and enthusiasts
Corporate leaders, CEOs, and executives from news organisations
Academia, including media studies professors and students passionate about journalism and media
Government representatives involved in media policy and regulation.
Innovators and startups in the media and news tech space
Advertising and marketing agencies
Digital media professionals and enthusiasts
Whether you're a seasoned industry expert, an innovative entrepreneur, a forward-thinking marketer, or simply someone passionate about the media landscape, this event welcomes you.
Join us for a day of insightful discussions, valuable networking, and a closer look at the future of news. Your presence will contribute to the richness of the dialogue and the diversity of views that make this event truly special.
Agenda overview
Our agenda unfolds a series of insightful discussions and engaging panels, delving into crucial topics. From re-examining the measurement debate to navigating the distribution mosaic and dissecting the fake news conundrum, the evening promises a spectrum of thought-provoking discussions.
1. Welcome address by Sreekant Khandekar
The event kicks off with a warm welcome from Sreekant Khandekar, the co-founder and CEO of afaqs!, setting the stage for an insightful day ahead.
2. Re-examining the measure debate
Moderator: Venkata Susmita Biswas, executive editor, afaqs!
Engage in a thought-provoking discussion on the evolving landscape of news measurement in the digital era. Esteemed speakers include:
Aditi Mishra, CEO, Lodestar UM
Avinash Pandey, CEO, ABP Network
Geet Lulla, VP, media, Airtel
Rajiv Dubey, head of media, Dabur India
3. The distribution mosaic
Moderator: Venkata Susmita Biswas, executive editor, afaqs!
Explore the most profitable ways news content is distributed across various platforms. Join the conversation with:
Kunal Mehta, head of business development and content partnerships, Samsung TV Plus
Madhu Soman, chief business officer, WION and Zee Business
Raktim Das, chief growth officer (digital and broadcast), TV9 Network
Vikas Khanchandani, head of APAC, DistroScale
4. CEO Interview
Speaker: Avinash Kaul, CEO, broadcast for Network18, MD - AETN18
Interviewer: Sreekant Khandekar, co-founder and CEO, afaqs!
Gain insights from a one-on-one interview with Avinash Kaul, offering a deep dive into the broadcast industry's challenges and triumphs.
5. Election bonanza
Navigate the strategies news organisations employ to capitalise on state and general elections. Hear from:
Aditi Mishra, CEO, Lodestar UM
Gaurav Arora, SVP and chief revenue officer, Jagran New Media
Manoj Jagyasi, chief business officer and strategic advisor to the board, Bharat 24
Moderator: Benita Chacko, principal correspondent, afaqs!
6. Marketer perspective
Speaker: Anita Nayyar, COO, media, branding and communication, Patanjali
Interviewer: Sreekant Khandekar, co-founder and CEO, afaqs!
Delve into the world of marketing with a special focus on news TV/video as an essential part of the media plan.
7. The Fake News Conundrum
Confront the challenges and solutions surrounding the issue of fake news. Gain insights from:
Bharat Gupta, CEO, Jagran New Media
Deepit Purkayastha, co-founder, chief strategy officer, Inshorts
Rakesh Dubbudu, founder and CEO, Factly
Varun Kohli, director and CEO, Bharat Express News Network
Moderator: Benita Chacko, principal correspondent, afaqs!
The engaging panels and discussions featuring industry leaders promise to dissect the intricacies of the evolving news landscape.
To see the full schedule and learn more about the afaqs! The Future of News Conference 2023,
afaqs! The Future of News Awards 2023
As the conference curtains draw to a close, the crescendo will continue with the prestigious afaqs! The Future of News Awards 2023. This awards ceremony is a tribute to outstanding contributions in video news, encapsulated within 20 awards across four distinct super categories.
Programming
Design & Packaging
Marketing
Personal Achievement
These super categories serve as the stage for honouring the best in television and online video news, reflecting the diverse facets that shape the future of news media. Brace yourselves for a celebration of innovation, storytelling, and journalistic prowess:
For a detailed overview of the afaqs! The Future of News Awards 2023,
Join us at the afaqs! The Future of News Conference and Awards 2023
Embark on a transformative journey at the forefront of news excellence. The afaqs! Future of News Conference and Awards 2023 beckons industry enthusiasts, thought leaders, and media aficionados to a day of profound insights and unparalleled networking.
For the latest updates on The Future of News Conference and Awards 2023, be sure to connect with afaqs! on LinkedIn.
Elevate your understanding, connect with industry luminaries, and immerse yourself in the essence of news innovation. Don't miss your chance to be a catalyst for change – secure your spot now.
Join us in deciphering 'The Future of News' at the afaqs! Future of News Conference and Awards 2023.