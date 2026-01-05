After Amul, Nandini explores IPL 2026 sponsorship tie up with RCB

Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF), which sells dairy products under the Nandini brand, is exploring a sponsorship association with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) for the Indian Premier League 2026, Moneycontrol reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
The move would mark a shift from last season, when Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation’s (GCMMF) Amul was among RCB’s sponsors.
According to the Moneycontrol report, KMF has floated a tender to appoint an agency that holds rights from IPL authorities to facilitate Nandini’s association with RCB as an official partner in the dairy products category. The appointment would be subject to approvals from the IPL, the BCCI and the franchise.
“We are looking at an official partnership with RCB for IPL 2026. A tender has been floated to engage agencies that can secure and execute these rights in compliance with all regulations,” Monecontrol quoted a senior KMF official as saying.
KMF managing director B Shivaswamy told Moneycontrol that the franchise’s popularity and reach made it an attractive platform for the brand. He added that the federation was considering the use of Virat Kohli and two other RCB players for promotional campaigns.
“RCB represents Karnataka in the IPL and has a strong social media following. Virat Kohli is a widely recognised face. This association will also support Nandini’s expansion in markets such as Delhi, Mumbai and Uttar Pradesh,” Shivaswamy said, adding that the brand wanted to reinforce its positioning around nutrition and quality.
Amul managing director Jayen Mehta told Moneycontrol that the cooperative had sponsored nine IPL teams last season and would announce its sponsorship plans for the upcoming season shortly.
According to tender documents reviewed by Moneycontrol, Nandini is seeking official partner status with RCB for IPL 2026, the tournament’s 19th season. The proposed association would allow the brand to use player images and RCB branding across print and digital advertising during the season.
The rights would include the use of the RCB name, logo and trademarks on product packaging, marketing material and public relations communication linked to the partnership.
The tender outlines extensive brand visibility across RCB owned platforms, including the franchise’s website, digital assets and sponsor panels such as outdoor banners and team transport. Nandini is also planning on ground activations, including kiosks at RCB home matches for product promotion and sales inside the stadium.
In addition, the brand plans to use the RCB logo and player imagery for social media promotions on platforms such as Instagram, X and Facebook, along with outdoor advertising formats including hoardings.
The proposed sponsorship seeks category exclusivity, ensuring that no other milk, milk products or ice cream brand is appointed as an official RCB partner for IPL 2026. The selected agency will be responsible for procuring the rights and managing coordination with stakeholders, Moneycontrol reported.
KMF has stepped up its sports marketing presence in recent years, having sponsored Scotland and Ireland during the T20 Cricket World Cup, as well as properties across the Pro Kabaddi League and Indian Super League.
“Sports sponsorships give us national visibility and help position Nandini as a consumer brand beyond Karnataka,” the official told Moneycontrol.
Separately, Moneycontrol reported that KMF has also floated a tender to promote the Nandini brand through digital gantry advertising at Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru. The plan includes LED displays at arrival and departure lanes for a three-month period.