After Dhoni and Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant gives bomb diffusion advice in new IPL promo

The film opens to yet another tense situation where a bomb squad is struggling to defuse a bomb with the clock ticking away. The bomb squad decides to cut the harmless and ineffective blue wire as per their past experiences. Hearing this, Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant appears on the screen and asks them about their obsession of cutting the blue wire. One member of the bomb squad mockingly mentions that the last 14 years all the blue wires have been ineffective. Pant then asks them to go ahead at their own risk, which triggers the blast. Pant ends it with, “Hamare blue pe kabhi mat uthana sawaal. Jo kabhi nahi fata, Wo bhi fat sakta hai is saal. In this IPL #YehAbNormalHain!”