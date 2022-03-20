After Dhoni and Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant gives bomb diffusion advice in new IPL promo

Part of the #YehAbNormalHai campaign, the film highlights the unpredictability of the IPL and urges fans to not take any team lightly.
After films featuring MS Dhoni and Hardik Pandya, Star Sports, the official broadcaster of the TATA IPL 2022, has unveiled its new promo film with Rishabh Pant. As part of the series #YehAbNormalHai, the film challenges us not to take the Delhi Capitals lightly saying, “Jo kabhi nahi fata, Wo bhi fat sakta hai is saal.”
The film opens to yet another tense situation where a bomb squad is struggling to defuse a bomb with the clock ticking away. The bomb squad decides to cut the harmless and ineffective blue wire as per their past experiences. Hearing this, Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant appears on the screen and asks them about their obsession of cutting the blue wire. One member of the bomb squad mockingly mentions that the last 14 years all the blue wires have been ineffective. Pant then asks them to go ahead at their own risk, which triggers the blast. Pant ends it with, “Hamare blue pe kabhi mat uthana sawaal. Jo kabhi nahi fata, Wo bhi fat sakta hai is saal. In this IPL #YehAbNormalHain!”
Star Sports has been promoting this season of the IPL with a ‘Dhamaakedar Scenes’ series, where the cricketers offer some bomb diffusion advice saying “Yahaan kisiko halke mein mat lena, yahaan koi bhi fat sakta hai.” The first in this series began with Dhoni. This was followed by Hardik Pandya, urging viewers not to take the new teams lightly. The upcoming season will feature two new teams- Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). Pandya is the captain of Titans.
The first leg of this campaign was released during the first week of March. With a view to celebrate the IPL summer window, it featured Dhoni, in a brand-new avatar - a bus driver, who has stopped the bus in the middle of a very busy road.
Tata IPL 2022 will begin on March 26, 2022. The 10 teams have been divided into two groups and will play a total of 14 league matches (seven home and seven away matches). There will be a total of 70 league matches, followed by the playoffs and finals.