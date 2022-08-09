Aha launches AVoD model; expects non-subscription revenue to grow 5 times

Putting it in context with numbers, Burman says the AP-Telangana market has around 8-10 million SVOD subscribers. Of this only 3-4 million are paying subscribers, that is the ones who make the payment for the subscription. The rest are their friends and family who share the subscription. “Of this 3-4 million, we have already acquired more than 2 million. The next set of customers are the ones who want to pay less and are okay to watch content with ads,” he explains.