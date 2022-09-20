aha launches in Malaysia

On the occasion of the Malaysia launch Chidambaram Natesan, business head aha Tamil said, “YAADHUM OOREY YAAVARUM KAELEER Malaysian Tamils best represent this line by the famous Tamil philosopher KANIYAN PUGUNDRANAR. Malaysian Tamils have always welcomed everyone with great warmth to their land. We are confident that Aha Tamil’s launch In Malaysia will be supported with the same love and affection. Aha Tamil OTT started with the core idea of "Tamizhal Tamizhil Tamizharuku” (IN Tamil, BY Tamil, FOR Tamil People) and now we are in Malaysia to carry forward the same proposition”