aha launches in Malaysia

Collaborates with local filmmakers and artists to create new content for the platform.
In an endeavor to extend exciting entertainment offerings, aha one of India's leading regional language OTT platforms, launches in Malaysia with a robust content offering for the local Tamil diaspora. The platform entered the Malaysian market on September 19, 2022 as part of their effort to expand their presence in South East Asia. The launch was inaugurated by YB Datuk Seri M. Saravanan, Minister of Human Resources, Anirudh Ravichander, brand ambassador, aha and Ajit Thakur , CEO, aha at Park Royal Collections Hotel, Kuala Lumpur.
Since its debut, aha has engaged its audience by telling stories about their home land featuring some of the most loved celebrities in India. The 100% Tamil regional OTT platform aha Tamil features a number of blockbuster films and exclusive originals, including Vikram, Viruman, Koogle Kutappa, Manmadhaleelai, AkashVani, Ammuchi 2, Kuthukku Pathu, Emoji and Sarkaar with Jiiva, among others, with a focus on upping the entertainment factor and offerings on the “aha” platform.
Actor Simbu and incredibly gifted musician Anirudh Ravichandran are the brand ambassadors for aha. To mark its arrival in Malaysia, the OTT streaming service came onboard as a Co-Presenting Sponsor of the Anirudh Live in Malaysia 2022 concert, which was held on September 17 at the Axiata Arena, Bukit Jalil.
On the occasion of the Malaysia launch YB Datuk Seri M. Saravanan, Minister of Human Resources during his speech at the launch today said that he is excited with “aha’s” unique efforts in content collaboration and investment in original content with local talents and production houses which will undoubtedly give a global exposure to the Tamil content industry here in Malaysia.
“Aha” is proud to be the first Indian OTT entity who is committed to investing into local content, and to uplift the Tamil content industry in Malaysia by leveraging local talents and production houses. Through this integration, “Aha” hopes to stay relevant in South East Asia and is looking at aligning the OTT landscape and providing a seamless experience for consumers in Malaysia and India.
Commenting on Malaysia launch Ajit K Thakur, CEO, aha, said, who was also present for the Malaysia launch also emphasized on their commitment to spearhead a robust localisation effort to cement a strong local branding for aha in Malaysia.
“At aha, we are proud of our unique proposition of providing 100% local entertainment to the audience and we are delighted to bring 100% local entertainment now to Malaysia. With the launch of aha in Malaysia, we will not only offer the best of Tamil movies and originals to the audience but also source and create content with local film-makers and artists”
On the occasion of the Malaysia launch Chidambaram Natesan, business head aha Tamil said, “YAADHUM OOREY YAAVARUM KAELEER Malaysian Tamils best represent this line by the famous Tamil philosopher KANIYAN PUGUNDRANAR. Malaysian Tamils have always welcomed everyone with great warmth to their land. We are confident that Aha Tamil’s launch In Malaysia will be supported with the same love and affection. Aha Tamil OTT started with the core idea of "Tamizhal Tamizhil Tamizharuku” (IN Tamil, BY Tamil, FOR Tamil People) and now we are in Malaysia to carry forward the same proposition”