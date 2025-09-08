Aha partners with Snapchat for Telugu Indian Idol 4

In a move that combines music with digital creativity, aha, the streaming platform for 100% local entertainment, has partnered with Snapchat for the fourth season of Telugu Indian Idol. The collaboration is designed to help contestants build their presence both on stage and on screen, empowering them to connect with fans in innovative ways.

Advertisment

The partnership will bring together aha’s vast Telugu viewership and Snapchat’s Gen Z community through college activations, creator-led initiatives, and interactive fan engagement formats. Contestants will also participate in an exclusive Snap School session, a masterclass in digital stardom. The workshop trains singers to create viral moments on Spotlight, use AR Lenses creatively, and maintain authentic connections with fans.

Highlighting the synergy, Arathi Venugopal, Creator Partnerships, Regional Markets, India, Snapchat, said: “The creativity and energy of young Telugu audiences are incredible, and we see them embracing Snapchat every day to connect with their closest friends. This partnership with a beloved show like Telugu Indian Idol 4 feels so natural because it’s about that same spirit of expression. Our goal is to empower these talented contestants to share their incredible journey in a way that’s real and personal.”

Ravikant Sabnavis, CEO of aha, added: “Partnering with Snapchat allows us to take our contestants’ journeys beyond the screen and sing their way into the hearts of millions. This collaboration reflects aha’s commitment to nurturing talent and Snapchat’s mission to foster creative expression.”

The initiative underscores the core promise of Telugu Indian Idol—nurturing raw talent and offering a global stage. By integrating digital fluency with vocal artistry, the show ensures contestants can build worldwide fanbases that extend far beyond television screens.