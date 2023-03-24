Ahead of IPL 2023, Jio introduces unlimited cricket plans

The offer will be available for the users from March 24.
Reliance Jio has announced new tariff plans for an immersive experience ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL), which begins on March 31.
To entice more users to watch the IPL, Jio is providing 3GB of data per day as well as special data add-on plans with up to 150 GB of benefits. The three tariff plans, priced at Rs 219, Rs 399, and Rs 999, will have 14-day, 28-day, and 84-day validity periods, respectively.
"With the truly limitless True-5G data included with all Cricket Plans." Jio customers can watch live matches from multiple camera angles in 4K resolution across multiple screens. The plans are created with the environment in mind. The plans are designed keeping in mind the immersive experience which cricket lovers deserve," quoted a Jio spokesperson.