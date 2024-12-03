AIFF signs commercial agreement with Shrachi Sports, and Sony Sports to telecast I-League matches

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) on Monday signed a commercial rights agreement for its premier competitions, including the I-League and IWL, with Shrachi Sports Endeavour Private Limited for producing and broadcasting 338 matches in the 2024-25 season, as per a PTI report.

The other events include I-League 2, the Senior National Championship for the Santosh Trophy and the Senior Women's National Championship for the Rajmata Jijabai Trophy. These senior men and women club leagues and national championship matches will be streamed on the Sony Sports Entertainment Network (SSEN) app, and 110 of the 132 I-League matches will be broadcast live on Sony Sports Network.

“This significant partnership will help Indian football to get necessary exposure,” said AIFF Secretary General Anilkumar.

Rahul Todi, Managing Director, Shrachi Sports, said, “It is indeed a historic day for Shrachi Sports to be partnering with AIFF. This will provide a platform for men and women players to showcase their talents to national and international audiences with high-quality HD content. With this partnership, Shrachi shows its commitment towards being part of India’s growing sports ecosystem.”