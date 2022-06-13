Airtel Xstream reaches 2 mn paid subscriber mark; to double down on regional content strategy

''SonyLiv, Hungama, Eros Now, and Lions Gate play are the most searched for content partners on the platform. Multiple content properties from Sony occupy a position in the trending top 10 list,'' the company said.

Airtel is looking to achieve the 20 million paid subscriptions mark for Airtel Xstream. The addition of Chaupal TV and Kanncha Lanka will increase the platform's appeal to the audiences in Punjab and Odisha and the diaspora based elsewhere in the country.

Airtel has also brought onboard Social Swag, an influencer commerce platform backed by celebrities such as Akshay Kumar, Rana Daggubati, and Mahesh Bhupathi.

''Our accelerated growth is due to our ability to meet the needs of the Indian consumer for great regional content. We will be doubling down on our regional strategy with our existing partners and will continue to onboard new partners with stellar regional content catalogs,'' Nair said.

Mobile subscribers can select one OTT provider from the bouquet with a minimum recharge of Rs 148.

The large screen format, launched earlier this year as Xstream Premium is also available at Rs 149 and enables access to over 10,500 movie titles and shows alongwith Live TV from Airtel's OTT content partners such as Sony LIV, Eros Now, Lionsgate Play, Hoichoi, ManoramaMax, Shemaroo, Ultra, HungamaPlay, EPICon, Docubay, DivoTV among others.

The Indian OTT sector is one of the most competitive emerging markets, with over 40 players in the ecosystem.

The market is growing rapidly and expected to reach USD 2 billion by 2025, Nair said adding that Airtel Xstream is ''enthused'' by the accelerated growth and hopes to maintain the momentum.