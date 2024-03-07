Akshay Kumar narrates the saga of World's Tallest Statue in History TV18's upcoming documentary

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
‘Statue of Unity: Ekta Ka Prateek’ premieres on History TV18 on March 8, 2024 at 8 pm.
History TV18 has announced the premiere of its new documentary, Statue of Unity: Ekta Ka Prateek on March 8 at 8 pm. Presented by actor Akshay Kumar, the 40-minute documentary celebrates the spirit of unity that binds the nation together and pays homage to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the architect of united India, who led the integration of 562 fragmented princely states into one nation post-independence.
The documentary also features insights from prime minister Narendra Modi, who as the chief minister of Gujarat, had envisioned this project. The documentary follows step-by-step journey of the making of the Statue of Unity. From 2013, when the then CM of Gujarat, Narendra Modi announced his intention to honour Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and laid the foundation stone in Kevadia (Gujarat), to completing the tallest statue in the world at 182 meters, a number that represented total constituencies in Gujarat’s State Legislative Assembly.
As the film progresses, the team behind the Statue of Unity takes the audience on an awe-inspiring journey. They delve into its ideation, construction, and the opportunities it created for the locals, as Kevadia transformed into Ekta Nagar. The documentary features success and upliftment stories of locals who have benefitted from the project, with their town becoming a major tourist destination.
The documentary progresses with a tour of some remarkable tourist attractions in the vicinity of the Statue of Unity, adorned with the beauty of flora and fauna. The documentary puts the focus on the tourist destination that has seen footfalls up to 50,000 in a single day, becoming a beacon of light for the locals and a modern marvel of pride for New India.
"Being part of 'Statue of Unity: Ekta Ka Prateek' has been an incredibly humbling experience for me. It's about honouring the great spirit of unity that resonates within every Indian. Sardar Patel's vision and leadership continue to inspire us, reminding us of the strength that comes from our unity as a nation. I hope this documentary serves as a reminder of our shared heritage and the power of coming together for a common purpose," says Actor Akshay Kumar, the presenter of the documentary.
Aanand L Rai, the director of the documentary adds, "Revolutions are created by people when they come together for a bigger purpose, guided by visionaries who lead and inspire. Sardar Patel was one such visionary who advocated the significance of unity in the process of nation-building. The film reflects on the legacy of the pioneer of united India and showcases inspiring transformation of Gujarat’s humble Kevadia into an international tourist destination.”
