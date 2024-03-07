Akshay Kumar narrates the saga of World's Tallest Statue in History TV18's upcoming documentary

"Being part of 'Statue of Unity: Ekta Ka Prateek' has been an incredibly humbling experience for me. It's about honouring the great spirit of unity that resonates within every Indian. Sardar Patel's vision and leadership continue to inspire us, reminding us of the strength that comes from our unity as a nation. I hope this documentary serves as a reminder of our shared heritage and the power of coming together for a common purpose," says Actor Akshay Kumar, the presenter of the documentary.