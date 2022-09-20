Akshay Kumar tops TAM celeb index in H1 2022

With an average visibility of 37 hours per day across all channels, he was the most visible star.
TAM's latest AdEx report (January-June 2022) reveals that 30% share of the telecast of ads on TV, were endorsed by celebrities. As per the report, film stars contributed more than 80% of advertising during the period, followed by athletes and television stars, who contributed 11% and 4%, respectively.
Actors Akshay Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan and Alia Bhatt were among the top three most visible celebrity endorsers in TV ads during the period. With an average visibility of 37 hours per day across all channels, Kumar was the most visible star. There were an equal number of male and female celebrities in the top 10 list.
Over the last three years, the volumes of celebrity-endorsed ads on TV, have been steadily rising. According to the report, celebrity-endorsed ads increased significantly in March-May 2022. March had the highest celebrity ad volumes share.
More than 50% ads were endorsed by top three celebrity couples – ‘Kumar/Twinkle Khanna’, ‘Bachchan/Jaya Bachchan’ and ‘Ranbir Kapoor/Bhatt’. The top two couples had endorsed similar 37 and 29 brands, respectively, between January and June 2022.
Floor and toilet cleaners, aerated drinks, hair dyes, pan masalas, and washing powder and liquids emerged as the top five categories endorsed by celebrities on TV ads in the first half of the current year.
Additionally, during January-June 2022, the top two sectors, 'F&B' and ‘Service', were dominated by commercials backed by female celebrities.