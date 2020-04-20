Alexa, Apple and Google to help users combat the Coronavirus pandemic

Information from MOHFW and ICMR will be used when people ask questions about COVID-19 symptoms. You can ask the assistant about what you should do if you think you’re showing symptoms of the disease. Users can also pose questions in regional languages, 'How do I know if I have Coronavirus?', or 'Kya mujhe Coronavirus hai?' and this will lead the voice assistant to ask a few related questions, before informing them what measures should be taken in case of a potential infection. Amazon has also added an 'Alexa skill' in association with the Bengaluru City Police. This skill can help users find answers to questions about social distancing and handwashing. It will also provide them with helpline numbers that they can turn to in these times of crisis.