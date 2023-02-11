Alt Balaji is now Altt, revamps its identity with a new logo

As per the brand, the change in logo is part of its broader rebranding strategy.
Altt, a leading Indian digital entertainment platform, has announced the launch of its new identity with a dynamic new logo. The new logo represents the company's commitment to delivering exceptional experiences and entertainment to its customers.
The company has stated that the change in logo is part of its broader rebranding strategy, which is aimed at aligning its image with its core values and mission. Altt provides its customers with innovative and engaging digital content, and the new logo reflects that commitment.
Besides the logo change Altt has announced the appointment of a new chief business officer Vivek Koka. Koka comes with over 20 years of experience. Talking about his association with Altt, Koka says, “Altt has been a pioneer in the Indian OTT space and has entertained audiences across the country. With success and adulation comes the responsibility of staying true to the consumers’ expectations. It is a great time for me to be associated with the brand and to be a part of this journey.”
Talking about the new logo and change in brand image content head Shashwat Singh says, "Our customers are at the heart of everything we do, and the new logo reflects that sentiment. The new design is more forward projecting and simplified, making it easier for our customers to connect with us and our offerings, without veering away from the well-established brand identity. We believe that this change will help us to make stronger connections with our audience and reflect the renewed passion with which we bring brand new stories to them."
Altt’s new logo is a bold and reflects the company's continued commitment to providing high-quality digital entertainment content to its customers.