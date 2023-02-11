Alt Balaji is now Altt, revamps its identity with a new logo

Talking about the new logo and change in brand image content head Shashwat Singh says, "Our customers are at the heart of everything we do, and the new logo reflects that sentiment. The new design is more forward projecting and simplified, making it easier for our customers to connect with us and our offerings, without veering away from the well-established brand identity. We believe that this change will help us to make stronger connections with our audience and reflect the renewed passion with which we bring brand new stories to them."