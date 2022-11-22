Amagi acquires Streamwise to add more power to its streaming data analytics solutions

Amagi THUNDERSTORM, the advanced server-side ad insertion (SSAI) solution offers a robust dataset of performance metrics on viewership and ad engagement to content brands that deploy it for monetization. But, content brands, as part of their distribution and monetization agreements, are often left with data and metrics from a variety of platforms in multiple formats that need to be consolidated to provide a holistic view of how their content is generating revenue. With Streamwise, Amagi will be able to seamlessly integrate its proprietary as well as third-party data to provide content brands with insightful, unified analytics. Streamwise’s modern and intuitive UX will make it easy for Amagi’s customers to gain actionable business insights in a centralized and automated manner.