Amagi Media Labs’ IPO to open on January 13

Amagi Media Labs has announced that its initial public offering will open for subscription on Tuesday, January 13, 2026. The issue will close on Friday, January 16, 2026, while anchor investor bidding is scheduled for January 12.

The price band for the issue has been set at Rs 343 to Rs 361 per equity share with a face value of Rs 5 each. Investors can bid for a minimum of 41 shares and in multiples of 41 thereafter.

The selling shareholders include PI Opportunities Fund I and II, Accel India VI (Mauritius), Trudy Holdings, Norwest Venture Partners X – Mauritius, along with individual shareholders including Rahul Garg and Rajat Garg.

The company’s equity shares are proposed to be listed on the BSE and the National Stock Exchange of India.

Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, Citigroup Global Markets India, Goldman Sachs (India) Securities, IIFL Capital Services and Avendus Capital are acting as the book running lead managers for the issue.