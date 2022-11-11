Amagi raises over $100 Million from General Atlantic

Amagi, a media technology provider, announced over $100 million in investment, inclusive of $80 million in primary capital, from global growth equity firm General Atlantic. The investment brings Amagi’s valuation to $1.4 billion, representing an increase from the $1 billion valuation the company achieved in March 2022 with a $95 million investment from Accel, Norwest Venture Partners and Avataar Ventures, even amidst prevailing market conditions. Since then, Amagi has continued to grow and crossed the $100 million ARR threshold after a record second quarter (July-September). The three venture capitalist firms remain as Amagi’s investors along with Premji Invest and Nadathur Holdings. General Atlantic’s investment is expected to close following receipt of regulatory approval.