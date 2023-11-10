Amagi signs a definitive agreement to acquire Tellyo’s business

Tellyo provides the tools for media and content teams to create captivating live videos that can be shared on various digital and social media platforms using Stream Studio. The company allows users to create and publish branded video clips, highlights, and compilations to multiple channels simultaneously and instantly, with just one click. Tellyo also facilitates the delivery of high-quality web conferences, events, and presentations in real-time, allowing external contributors and commentators to participate from different devices. By using Tellyo, athletes, actors, sponsors, ambassadors, and influencers can expand their reach and engagement on social media.