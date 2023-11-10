Amagi signs a definitive agreement to acquire Tellyo’s business

With this agreement, Amagi expands its footprint in Europe.
Amagi, a prominent company in cloud-based SaaS technology for broadcast and connected TV, recently revealed that it has finalized a deal to purchase the business of Tellyo. Tellyo is a well-known platform for real-time live cloud remote production, clipping/editing, and social sharing. This acquisition will bolster Amagi's video toolset for live sports and news broadcasts, as well as enhance the live video streaming and editing experience for customers around the globe.
Tellyo provides the tools for media and content teams to create captivating live videos that can be shared on various digital and social media platforms using Stream Studio. The company allows users to create and publish branded video clips, highlights, and compilations to multiple channels simultaneously and instantly, with just one click. Tellyo also facilitates the delivery of high-quality web conferences, events, and presentations in real-time, allowing external contributors and commentators to participate from different devices. By using Tellyo, athletes, actors, sponsors, ambassadors, and influencers can expand their reach and engagement on social media.
Amagi's co-founder & CEO Baskar Subramanian, said "We are excited about the opportunities this acquisition presents for Amagi. Tellyo brings a wealth of expertise, a strong team, and innovative products that align perfectly with our strategic vision of being a frontrunner in the cloud-based live broadcast technology space. Together, we will not only enrich Amagi’s product offerings, but also bring investments in the Eastern European region and create new possibilities for local talent and global customers.”
Richard Collins,CEO, Tellyo expressed his optimism for the future: "This move is a testament to our commitment in delivering outstanding value to our customers, employees and investors . We believe that joining forces with Amagi will provide us with the resources and scale to reach new heights. We are excited about the potential of what both our companies can offer."
“We are committed to ensuring a smooth transition for Tellyo’s clients, employees, and partners during this exciting phase. Our collective team is energised and ready to embark on this journey, leveraging our shared values, vision, and passion for excellence”, said Srinivasan KA, Co-founder and Chief Revenue Officer, Amagi.
With this agreement, Amagi expands its footprint in Europe. Earlier last year, Amagi had set up its development center in Croatia, its first outside India. By bringing together Tellyo’s product development center in Poland and Amagi’s technology centers in India and Croatia, Amagi expects to drive cloud innovation in the region in an accelerated