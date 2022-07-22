Amazon adds Stingray All Good Vibes to Prime Video Channels

Amazon Prime Video, India’s most loved entertainment hub, is bringing the best of international music-driven programming for viewers in India with Stingray All Good Vibes. A single add-on subscription to Stingray All Good Vibes, will give Prime members access to 5 unique offerings from the Channel - Qello Concerts by Stingray, Stingray Karaoke, Stingray Classica, Stingray DJAZZ, and Stingray Naturescape. Since a successful launch last year, Prime Video Channels has expanded the selection of Channels rapidly to offer customers in India the best of entertainment, from across the world, all at one destination – Prime Video app and website. Stingray is the 13th Channel to launch on Prime Video Channels and offers curated programming steeped in music, from full-length concerts featuring the biggest of international artists like Kylie Minogue, Bon Jovi, Enrique Iglesias, Justin Timberlake, Rihanna, Ed Sheeran, Shania Twain, Coldplay, ABBA, and more available on-demand to music documentaries and content related to various international music genres like classical and jazz.