Amazon India and Ministry of Information & Broadcasting (MIB) join hands to boost India’s creative economy

“At Prime Video, we have always looked at ourselves as the enablers of the creative ecosystem. As an entertainment hub, there is room for every story to be told, which are only enriched if more passionate storytellers find the training, platform and resources required to bring their best work forward,” said Gaurav Gandhi, vice president, Asia-Pacific, Prime Video. “Our rich cultural diversity offers immense potential, to drive a thriving creative economy and further India’s soft- power, internationally. Our holistic collaboration with MIB, looks at every life stage and every-corner of integration to stimulate the growth of the industry, and we are very optimistic of the pathways that it will create,” added Gaurav.